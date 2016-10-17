One man in critical condition after weekend motorcycle accident

One man is sent to the hospital and is in critical condition after hitting a vehicle Saturday evening.

Amarillo police officers were dispatched to Bushland Avenue and S. Western Street on a motorcycle colliding into a vehicle.

A 2001 Harley Davidson, driven by 34-year-old John R. Dudas of Carteret, NJ, was northbound on Western when he lost control of the motorcycle and ran into a 2012 Chevy Suburban, according to police.

The Suburban was stopped at a red light in the 800 block of S. Western. Dudas was taken to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said speed is a factor in this collision and Dudas was not wearing a helmet.

The accident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

