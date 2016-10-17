On Sunday Oct. 16 at 2:00 p.m. the BSA Hospice of the Southwest celebrated their 34th Annual Rose Memorial Service at the First Christian Church.

The Rose Memorial is a program that brings together friends and family connected to the hospice program. It also gives them a chance to celebrate the memory of those they lost.

BSA staff received special training to care for all types of physical and emotional symptoms that cause pain, discomfort and distress. It is up to them to keep the patient comfortable and pain-free during the course of their stay in hospice.

The program included prayers, songs and meditation. People also lit candles and placed roses on the alter to honor those who have passed away.

The director said that this year was one of the biggest turnouts they have ever had and they hope to continue to see it grow as the years go on.

