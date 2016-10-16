St. Jude Fundraiser Event

Sam Houston Park was full of parents and their kids Saturday Oct. 15 morning to raise money for St. Jude. Everyone was either playing games, grabbing a bite from one of the food trucks, or jamming to the beat of live bands.

This event couldn’t have been possible without KGNC radio.

Alex Pedraza, a 13-year-old 8th grader in Amarillo has been a St. Jude patient since he was diagnosed with brain cancer at 16-months-old.

Before his diagnosis mother Vanessa Pedraza didn’t understand at first what was going on. Her son was showing weird behavior that was alarming. She knew something had to be done.

A couple of days after the diagnosis he was taken to a hospital in Lubbock. He had surgery to remove the tumor. His mom then immediately had to find a place for her son to receive his treatments. That’s when she stumbled across St. Jude.

Pedraza was announced cancer free at 2-years-old. He is now living life to the fullest as a musician, athlete and an honor student it couldn’t have happened without the support of his family and the care from St. Jude.



