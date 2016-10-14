Area nurses to be recognized for their work

The Texas Nurses Association (TNA) is working with the Panhandle Organization of Nurse Executives to recognize 25 area nurses on Oct. 17.

This will be the first event of its kind in Amarillo, where the public was asked to nominate nurses who they believed deserved to be awarded for their hard work.

"The TNA group has done a nurse recognition before but it has been more nursing focused and a closed event," Sharon Brewer, President of TNA District 2, said. "This year, we really want to open it up to the community as we celebrate nursing across the Panhandle."

Those nominated had to meet one of five categories, which were to be looked upon as a role model, hold leadership qualities, make a significant contribution, be a compassionate caregiver or service the community.

"We were very proud that we came out with a lot of diversity across the continuum of health care and you will see that we do have a lot of rural nurses that represent many of our very important facilities that provide care in those communities that are underserved," Dr. Valerie Kiper, Texas Tech Assistant Professor, said. "So, we are really proud about this more than anything."

There are about 4,000 nurses in only 25 counties in the Texas Panhandle and 1,000 of those work outside of Potter and Randall county.

Nurse association officials said this was the perfect opportunity to honor those in our surrounding area and was also a way to encourage students to study in the medical field.

"We will also be recognizing three outstanding students from each of the Schools of Nursing from Amarillo College, Texas Tech and West Texas A&M," Kiper said.

The event will be Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center in the Grand Plaza Ballroom.

The event is open to the public. Tickets are $25 and all proceeds will go toward academic scholarships for nursing students.

