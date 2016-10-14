Therapy dog brings joy and comfort to Amarillo paramedics

"She warms up your heart so you can come back for another day and take care of people," Chelsea Duchenuaux said / Source: KFDA

"She's had a big impact whether it's the beginning of the shift or the end of the shift, the crews are just really excited to see here," Administrator Lauren Christie said.

Officials said they picked a Golden-Doodle because the breed is known for being good in big groups and because they are hypoallergenic and don't shed.

Saydee was brought in to help crews cope with stressful situations they often face throughout their jobs.

"You just see hardships for other people and you try not to take it home and you go home after the day and she's just there putting a smile on your face," Paramedic Chelsea Duchenuaux said. "She warms up your heart so you can come back for another day and take care of people."

Saydee is always on call if needed and is at the station Monday through Friday.

Right now she has one certification under her belt and is currently training for her Canine Good Citizen test.

At 12 months she can become a fully certified therapy dog.

"Once she becomes a therapy dog we well take her on ambulance demos so she will be on the back of the truck in a stretcher and hopefully help kids get a little more comfortable," Christie said. "Some kids are scared and don't want to ask any questions and we hope Saydee will help them relax and stay calm."

Officials expect Saydee to be a fully certified therapy dog by June 2017.

