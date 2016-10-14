TxDOT stops construction to reduce holiday traffic

Construction along the interchange of I-40 and Soncy has been stopped temporarily.

With the holiday shopping season approaching and the inclement weather that goes along with it, TxDOT has suspended construction in this area to minimize the impact it would have on drivers.

TxDOT plans to widen the bridges on both sides and improve traffic flow on the exit ramps and Soncy.

However, to do this they will need to close additional lanes, causing extra delays.

"When we start the next phase of construction there will be lane closures and some delays," Randy Hochstein, TxDOT's area engineer, said. "With winter coming up the weather is unpredictable so we don't want to start that work knowing we might not be able to finish it."

Business owners in the area recognize the need for improved traffic flow but are thankful construction will be halted for the holiday season.

"TxDOT recently let us know that construction is going to be delayed until after the holidays which we appreciate," Brian Griffin, the general manager of the Westgate Mall, said. "The holiday season is very busy and extra construction could be disruptive."

Despite stopping construction, TxDOT officials said they will finish the projects on schedule, which is set for the spring of 2018 but could possibly be finished by the end of next year.

They have reallocated crews and equipment to the 26th Street exit ramp with the intentions of finishing the project before winter.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.