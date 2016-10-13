Downtown microsurfacing project begins October 18

Motorists are advised to use caution while driving through several areas downtown beginning next week.

The city will be resurfacing roads in neighborhoods around South Jefferson Street to South Grant Street and will continue down to 3rd Avenue to Southeast 6th.

Several streets surrounding the Amarillo College downtown campus will also be resurfaced.

"Sections of the road way will be closed off at a time, not an entire street," Jackson Zaharia, Assistant City Engineer, said. "Residents in those areas may have blocked driveways for a few hours."

Oct. 17, residents will receive notice of large equipment on the streets and will be reminded to remove all personal vehicles off the road.

The city hopes to make this a quick process but it may inconvenience motorists if they leave their vehicles on the street, as the city will tow any vehicle left Tuesday morning (Oct. 18).

"If there is a vehicle in the way, the city is going to work with Amarillo Police Department to move that vehicle but it will be able to be recovered at no cost," said Zaharia.

Streets will be partially closed for about 8 hours while being resurfaced but there will be detours for each route.

Road work will begin 7 a.m. and last up until 7 p.m.

The project is to be completed the first week of November.

