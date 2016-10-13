CRMWA board approves over budget spending

For the first time in 20 years, the Canadian River Municipal Water Authority (CRMWA) has gone over budget.

Officials said the investigation of more than 45 miles of pipes and necessary repairs is the cause.

They were approximately $10 million over budget which is split among the 11 cities CRMWA serves.

Officials do not expect any of the spending to carry over into 2017 or to be reflected in residents' taxes.

"We have money set aside to cover expenses that could not have been foreseen, but we still have to get them ratified or approved by the board," general manager Chad Pernell said.

The organization made repairs to more than 2.5 miles of pipes in the 2016 fiscal year.

Their infrastructure serves more than 500,000 people in the Panhandle and South Plains.

"We made repairs to over 30 joints ourselves, said Pernell. "In areas with a lot of bad joints consecutively, we decided to build a bypass."

Pernell has worked with CRMWA for 19 years and attributes 100 percent of the overspending to the investigation and repairs of the infrastructure.

While it is uncommon for the CRMWA to go over budget, all of the expenditures were approved by the board.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.