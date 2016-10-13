Judge sentences woman who left baby in dumpster

A judge ruled Thursday morning that Shonnie Smalley will serve 8 years in prison for abandoning her newborn in a dumpster more than two years ago.

She and her lawyer have appealed the sentence and will work with a court-appointed lawyer throughout the process. District Attorney David Green says the process could delay the start of Smalley's sentence by more than a year.

In July 2014, the Dalhart Police Department found the baby and estimated 'Baby Brooks' had been in the garbage bin for approximately 4-5 hours before being rescued.

Smalley pleaded guilty on Oct. 3 to injury of a child causing serious bodily harm by reckless conduct. She is eligible to apply for parole halfway through her sentence.

No fine was added to her punishment.

