Area students join in taking 'Fields of Faith'

Athletic fields around the panhandle and across the nation were full of students Wednesday night for the annual "Fields of Faith" event.

Hundreds of students, some from Vega, Boys Ranch, Dumas and local schools enjoyed praise and worship music before Dr. David Fraze, speaker and leader of "Character Coaching" introduced by the NFL, took the stage full of energy.

FCA officials say Fields of Faith sees more than 100 thousand students in attendance every year with hundreds making a decision for Christ.





