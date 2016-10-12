Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association World Championship back in Amarillo

The Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association World Championship (CMSA) is back in Amarillo for the 8th year.

It's bringing over 400 national riders and horses to compete for the main world championship title and 26 other class titles.

"Each of these riders have been competing for the entire year, up until last weekend to qualify for the world championship," said Jim Rodgers, CMSA Chairman. "There's a place for everybody to excel at their individual skill level. We call it the most sophisticated of the timed events."

The championship will feature timed events where riders will fire 10 shots at balloon targets from about 15 feet away on their running horses.

Experienced competitors are expected to finish this task in less than 25 seconds per run.

"We have 89 different courses, so these horses don't know the patterns," said Rodgers. "We actually shoot single action .45 caliber revolvers using a special black powdered blank that breaks the balloons."

Amarillo officials said this event is expected to bring in about $475,000 to boost the local economy while these visitors shop, dine and care for their horses.

The CMSA will be in Amarillo until Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Tri-State Fairgrounds and is open to the public.

For more information about the events you can visit the CMSA's website .

Copyright 016 KFDA. All rights reserved.