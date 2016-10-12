Potter County increases online security after recent hacking

Melynn Huntley assures the hackers did not tamper or change anything on the web-page / Source: KFDA

Potter County is taking extra precautions after hackers managed to break into their online voting information webpage.

Officials said they found out about the incident two weeks ago when an employee used Google to visit "potter-county-votes-dot-com."

The employee noticed a notation stating the website may be hacked.

The Potter County voting administration reported the breach and IT technicians confirmed the site had been hacked.

"What my IT department tells me is when someone hits that file another website gets the boost so it gets kind of credit for it hitting one of their webpages," Potter County Elections Administrator Melynn Huntley said. "It's a way that hackers boost their own websites and their own webpages."

Since the breach, the IT department has been working to add protective software and is constantly monitoring the page.

"Occasionally there taking it [the voting site] down so they can look into the back of the files but we are trying to keep it up as much as possible because there's good information on there," Huntley said. "Voters can find sample ballots, how to vote by mail, and where to vote all important information the voters are looking for."

Huntley said when she first heard about the hacking she was concerned.

Nothing was tampered with or changed on the page which was a relief to Huntley, she said this was a reminder that this can happen to anyone.

Officials believe the hackers were not trying to mess with the upcoming election, but the investigation to track down the hackers is still ongoing.

If you use Google to find the Potter County Voting page you will still see the hacking warning.

Huntley said it takes a while for Google to take that notation off but reassures users that the webpage is secure and safe to use.

If anyone tries to hack into the voting page again, Potter County is prepared to address it.

If you notice anything odd on the page you can contact the Potter County Elections at 379-2299.

