Region 16 cancels classes today for Headstart campuses

Classes at two Amarillo early education schools have been canceled for Wednesday following the evacuation of students and faculty earlier in the day.

Region 16 elected to close its Headstart Centers following an anonymous call sent to school administrators, according to police. Amarillo officers evacuated the building as a precaution.

The Amarillo Police Department has not traced the source of the call but said no evidence of an immediate threat was found.

School officials said everyone was removed safely.

