More ice cream recalls underway after being made with contaminated cookie dough

Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company, Inc. is recalling select ice cream products, because they were made with a chocolate chip cookie dough ingredient supplied by Aspen Hills, Inc., which has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The ice cream products were distributed to the following states AL, AZ, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MN, MO, ND, NE, OH, OK, PA, SC, TX, WA, WI & WV. The ice cream products were distributed to various ice cream shops around the country, online outlets and limited grocery stores.

4,183 3 Gallon Cartons and 5,296 Pints are affected by this recall.

This recall includes the following products with code dates provided:

*Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co. 3 Gallon Cartons

*Cookie Dough Ice Cream 12/29/17, 12/19/17, 12/13/17, 12/6/17, 11/26/17 & 11/15/17

*Heaps of Love Ice Cream 12/29/17, 11/24/17 & 11/8/17

*Peanut Butter Cookie Dough 12/1/17 & 11/18/17

*Sticks & Stones 12/27/17, 12/2/17 & 11/10/17

*Yippee Skippee 12/1/17

*Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co. Pints

*Cookie Dough Ice Cream 12/13/17, 12/9/17 & 11/26/17

*The Baked Bear brand 3 Gallon Cartons

*Cookie Dough 12/6/17, 11/26/17 & 11/15/17

The affected product can be identified by the code date listed on the bottom right hand corner of the product label on 3 gallon cartons and by the code date listed on the bottom of each pint.

No illnesses have been reported to date that we are aware of.

Customers are urged to destroy or return the affected products. Full credit will be offered for a full refund of the products in question. Consumers may contact us at 800-466-8043 or via email at info@chocolateshoppeicecream.com.