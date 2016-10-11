Wheeler boy says it was "God given" exploding phone did not harm him

Reports are surfacing across that country that replacement galaxy note 7 phones are now exploding, and one area teen says it happened to him.

Samsung has permanently ended the production and sales of its Galaxy Note 7 phone, after an issue was causing the devices to burst into flames. And one Wheeler family is grateful that when this happened to them, the phone was in an uncommon place.

"It was extremely scary. It was very God given that I didn't have it."

For once, 13-year-old Kyle Dawson was happy he did not have his phone with him on Friday. After sending in the recalled Galaxy Note 7 due to fires and explosions world-wide, they received a new one, however it proved to still have major issues.

"I thought I had pockets in my shorts, so I had attempted to put it in my pocket and I guess I had dropped it and didn't hear it, so we got on the bus and we headed to school," says Dawson. "And then we're headed home and we saw it smoking and we started asking people around the parking lot and they said that it did blow up and it kept smoking for a long time."

"Well it's one of those things that's not ever going to happen to you, but we had been being very careful laying it in the sink at night, not charging it over night, just being very careful because it could happen," says Kyle's Grandmother Deleise Atwood. "I just praise God because it could have been on him, in the car or in a house."

Samsung recalled 2.5 million of the Note 7s, and on Monday advised all customers to stop using the phones. Atwood says the company has reached out to the family after the incident .

"They have contacted us again and they're willing to make it good however they can, so I appreciate that," says Atwood. "And we're going to go back with a Samsung phone. We've had good luck with them before. I feel like God just showed up big time, I really do. We feel so blessed."

"If you do have these phones, please turn them in and if you don't turn them in, don't charge them at night, just be safe with it," requests Dawson.

Samsung has issued this statement:

"We want to reassure our customers that we take every report seriously. We are working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to investigate the recently reported cases involving the Galaxy Note7. We remain committed to working diligently with the CPSC, carriers and our retail partners to take all necessary steps to resolve the situation. Consumers with an original Galaxy Note7 or replacement Galaxy Note7 should power down and take advantage of the remedies available, including a refund at their place of purchase. For more information, consumers should visitsamsung.com/us/note7recall or contact 1-844-365-6197.”

