New rules may make transferring easier for students

Universities across the state are looking to make transferring from community colleges to universities easier.

In previous years, not all credit earned at a 2 year college would transfer over to a student's new college. But now core credits earned by students at 2 year programs will automatically count towards a 4 year degree after a student transfers.

For instance, if a student transfers from a community college completes two year's worth of work, they will enter their new school as a junior rather than a sophomore.

At Amarillo College (AC) 60 percent of the incoming students plan to move schools either during their 2 years at AC or after they graduate.

"Students who may not have had the GPA or financial standing to go straight to college can start out here," Ernesto Olmos, Associate Director of Advising, said. "Since we have articulations in place with the universities students will fall right into that third year of a four year bachelor's degree."

Schools across the country including West Texas A&M University (WT) are providing incentives to attract students from community colleges. These incentives are set up to increase the diversity of the student body.

"The majority of students of color in the nation are attending 2 year institutions," Dan Garcia, VP of Enrollment Management, said. "At the junior and senior levels there are a lot more spaces in classes and that is why universities across the nation are interested in transfer students."

Students wanting to transfer need to fill out the application for admission, send their transcripts and provide evidence they have the meningitis vaccination.

Officials at WT said it typically takes a couple of weeks before a student will receive a notification about their admission request.

Despite only having to complete three steps, experts recommend taking extra steps before transferring, such as visiting the campus, applying for housing and getting familiar with the new school.

According to Garcia, 85 percent of the schools across the country will accept transfer students who meet the school's requirements.

