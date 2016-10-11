Ice cream recall could affect those with food allergies

Mislabeled Ice Cream is the cause of a massive recall affecting 48 ounce containers of Turkey Hill Brand ice cream.

The labels read "Dutch Chocolate" but are really packaged with the flavor "Rocky Road". This can be dangerous for those with food allergies to eggs and almonds.

Company officials say the Rocky Road flavor contains those two ingredients that can pose a risk to some.

If you have this product, you may notice the lid is correct but the containers are mislabled.

The ice cream can be returned for a full refund.

