Randall County firefighters receive two specialized trucks

Randall County firefighters now have some new equipment to better protect the residents they serve.

Texas A&M Forest Service is donating $15 million to fire departments across the state to update old equipment, gear and trucks.

In October, about $300,000 was donated to both the Lake Tanglewood Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) and Randall County Fire Department, which they used to purchase two trucks.

"This grant funds different areas, including [a fire] apparatus (that goes from small brush trucks to large brush trucks), fire engines and tanker trucks," Troy Ducheneaux, Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Fire Coordinator, said.

Through the grant, Lake Tanglewood's VFD purchased a specialized brush truck that was needed to fight fires.

"Lake Tanglewood was awarded a grant for a small brush truck which allows them to have a $100,000 worth of the grant," said Ducheneaux. "If they include what's called a compressed foam system, they can get an additional $20,000 on top of that and it will allow them to boost their abilities to fight fires in their response area."

The Randall County Fire Department was also able to purchase a new fire engine.

Before, they had a 20-year-old engine truck that needed about $10,000 worth of mechanical and engine repairs.

"The newest truck is a great engine force, it carries 1,000 gallons of water and has a 1,215 gallon per minute pump," Chief James Amerson said. "We will seat four firefighters in there and it has all the equipment that we will need for whatever type of incident we will respond to."

Firefighters have already received training on this new truck which has been in service for about two weeks now.

