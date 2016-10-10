Hereford high prepares students for elections

"We want the students to know they have a voice in our county and state wide elections. I tell them if you want to be heard and you want your voice to be heard, you need to vote," Richard Sauceda said / Source: KFDA

"Our teachers in our History Department really encourage our students to register to vote," principal Richard Sauceda said. "We want the students to know they have a voice in our county and state wide elections. I tell them if you want to be heard and you want your voice to be heard, you need to vote."

Four percent of Texas high schools have a school official who can help students register to vote, and Hereford is one of them.

Just recently, the principal became the deputy registrar for the high school after receiving an email from the Secretary of the State, reminding him of a Texas law that passed last year requiring high school principals to distribute voting applications to eligible students.

Although this is a requirement, many schools around the state have failed to obtain the documents.

School officials said by having the applications, they can encourage their employees and their 95 eligible students to pick up a pen and fill out an application.

"Instead of telling them to go vote, now I can say it face-to-face and give them the application to fill out and if they have any questions I can help with it," Sauceda said.

"The kids were excited because this was the first time we have ever called the 95 potential voters into the auditorium to tell them 'hey guys guess what you can vote,'" Sauceda said.

Officials hope this will also encourage parents to hit the polls.

The deadline for all voters to turn in their voting application is Oct. 11.

Those who don't turn in their application will not be able to cast a ballot in the November election.

