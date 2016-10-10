Construction on downtown parking garage prepares for winter

The parking garage will be the 1st of 3 downtown projects to be finished.

Construction crews are using pre-cast concrete to minimize the amount of concrete that needs to be poured on site. This reduces the effect the winter weather will have on the completion date.

"We're pushing hard to beat any 'weather days' that could potentially come in," said Jerry Danforth, the Director of Projects. "No matter the weather, the pre-cast will not slow us down."

The major weather concern is when crews need to pour concrete. Crews need to ensure it will not freeze before the concrete sets to ensure the stability of the structure.

The project was divided into two parts and crews have now started working on the second phase. This includes setting the pre-cast for the second half of the parking garage, the addition of trees and lights along the surrounding streets and finishing the retail section.

Once finished the structure will be capable of holding 750 cars and can provide custom sized stores depending on the company.

"There is potential for up to 16 retail stores," said Danforth. "However if a larger retail store comes in and wants to buy more space then of course the number goes down."

The project is still on scheduled to be finished by the first week of March 2017. It is also on pace to stay inside the $16.5 million budget.

