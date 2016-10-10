Man arrested after assaulting Amarillo officer

Authorities say an intoxicated man tried to fight with an Amarillo police officer who assisted him during a medical call Sunday morning.

Morgan Don Pitts, 21, was booked into the Randall County jail on assault on a public servant and public intoxication charges.

Police were attempting to help medical personnel assisting Pitts, who was reportedly being belligerent with other first responders.

Officers determined that Pitts lived next door to the yard that he was laying in. Pitts was not suffering from any medical problems so the officers walked him to his house.

Once Pitts was in his house he turned around, approached an officer, then struck him in the chest, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

The officer was not injured.

