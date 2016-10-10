DPS traffic stop leads to meth bust - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

DPS traffic stop leads to meth bust

BUSHLAND, TX (KFDA) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 4 pounds of methamphetamine after a traffic stop in Potter County on Friday.

The DPS trooper stopped a 2016 Dodge Journey traveling east on I-40 near Bushland for a traffic violation. The trooper then discovered three plastic-wrapped packages of methamphetamine inside a suitcase.

The drugs are worth approximately $365,000.

The driver, Sonya Brown, 44, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and was transported and booked into the Potter County jail.

The drugs were allegedly being transported from Phoenix to Oklahoma City.

