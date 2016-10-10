DPS traffic in Carson County stop leads to meth bust valued at $ - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

DPS traffic in Carson County stop leads to meth bust valued at $984,000

CARSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 11 pounds of methamphetamine Saturday after a trooper pulled over a vehicle in Carson County. 

The DPS trooper stopped a 2013 Honda Civic traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. A canine unit was called and signaled on the vehicle.  The trooper then discovered several tape-wrapped packages of meth inside the spare tire. 

The drugs are valued at approximately $984,000.

The driver, Carmalia Bautista, 29, of Corcoran, California, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Bautista was transported and booked into the Carson County jail. 

The drugs were allegedly being transported from California to Missouri.

