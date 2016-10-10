Amarillo Library update makes user experience more efficient

There are some new and exciting changes coming to the Amarillo Public Library that will make your time at the library easier and more efficient.

The Amarillo Public Library has installed the RFID or the Radio-Frequency Identification system on all items in the collection at the Downtown Library.

RFID is basically the new industry standard for libraries. RFID uses radio waves to read and capture information stored on a tag attached to an object. The tags will be attached to the books and will make checking them out and keeping track of what is in the collection easier for the library staff. It allows patrons to take advantage of self-check stations and makes inventory and other collection management jobs more efficient.

"You can have three books on the pad at a time, and the scanner will read them and register them to your account," says Stacy Yates, Public Relations Coordinator for the Amarillo Public Library. "You can also check your account to see what books you have checked out or if you have any fines."

Not only is the library working to have the RFID's in all of their libraries, they are also updated their website with features including language learning as well as downloadable books.

They also have an initiative called Ready to Read Backpacks. These backpacks are for you and your children to help them learn how to count, learn the alphabet, or learn shapes and colors. Each bag has books inside and some sort of hands on learning objects to help your child learn skills necessary for school and early learning. You can check out a Ready to Read Backpack at any branch of the Amarillo Public Library.

The plan is to have the RIFD System in all of the branches of the libraries. The changes to the RIFD system will be coming to the Northwest and East branches in the coming months.

"We have no plans to cut staff here at the library," says Yates. "The new check out system will help free up the current staff to continue to better help customers with any questions they might have."



Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.