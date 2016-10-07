Amarilloans walk to stop domestic violence

"It goes beyond physical and mental abuse, you could lose your life to this," Nicole Soria said / Source: KFDA

Domestic violence is an issue that could be prevented which is why officials believe it is important to inform our community on what to look out for and remind them about all of the local help available / Source: KFDA

Last year there were 158 domestic violence deaths in Texas and 7 of those happened in Amarillo / Source: KFDA

Many locals marched down the streets of downtown Amarillo to raise awareness for domestic violence / Source: KFDA

Many locals marched down the streets of downtown Amarillo to raise awareness for domestic violence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and to make an impact Amarillo Family Support Services (FSS) organized the walk.

To bring awareness to this issue, several advocates walked up and down 10th and Taylor.

Officials said on average hospitals, police, FSS and other agencies receive 10 domestic violence calls a day.

Domestic violence is an issue that could be prevented which is why officials believe it is important to inform our community on what to look out for and remind them about all of the local help available.

"Violence affects our community and it hurts us all, so its important for us to not just be aware of this issue but to be actively involved in decreasing the violence in our community," Crisis Service Director Kathy Tortoreo said.

Last year there were 158 domestic violence deaths in Texas and 7 of those happened in Amarillo.

"As of 2016 we have had 3 deaths with regards to domestic violence," Tortoreo said. "Thankfully that number has decreased but any number death is to much and that's why we are working so hard to create awareness create preventative strategies and interventions for victims."

Survivors shared their stories and although every situation is different, they all say they were lucky to get out.

"It goes beyond physical and mental abuse, you could lose your life to this," Survivor Nicole Soria said.

Soria was in an abusive relationship until she decided enough was enough.

"One day I grabbed my kids got in the car and took off," Soria said. " I didn't take anything with us. He followed me a little after that but then finally left me alone."

Soria said walking along survivors gives her strength and motivation. She will continue to promote awareness and share her story to hopefully help others who are in an abusive relationship.

Those who would like to support the FSS cause still have time, since they will be hosting domestic violence awareness events throughout the rest of October.

Oct. 12

"Don't Look Away Lunch"

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Amarillo College Library

Oct. 14 & 15

Amarillo Bulls Hockey Night

7:00 p.m.

Amarillo Civic Center

Oct. 20

"Go Purple Day"

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.