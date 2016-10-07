Moore County Hospital receives new pediatric equipment

The Moore County Hospital in Dumas received a $41,872 grant and wasted no time to put this money to use.

In June, the hospital contacted Amarillo's Children's Miracle Network in need of new pediatric equipment after noticing theirs was beginning to wear down and could not find the means to raise enough funds to purchase new tools.

"Rural hospitals use what they have until they can't use it any longer and they don't always have funds available to buy the newer items," Jodi Reid, Children's Miracle Network Director, said.

Funds raised by the top 26 counties in the Texas Panhandle was enough for the hospital to spend on new pediatric machines and tools to help accurately diagnose children that come in for care.

"They now have a portable ultrasound machine and those are great because they can take it where they need to assess kids," said Reid. "They also have a couple of cribs that have a scale in them, so they don't have to move the baby around as much. There is also a bili light, which is for babies that have jaundice. It's a newer generation of equipment."

Dumas Emergency Management Services also received spine boards for children, which help stabilize their bodies during ambulance transportation.

"It's such a morale builder for the staff," said Reid. "They are very excited to have new equipment and to be able to have cutting edge things to diagnose kids faster and treat them better."

Those who would like to make a donation to the hospital can visit their website.

Donations to Amarillo's Children's Miracle Network can also be made on their website.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.?