State officials pushing new drivers to learn how to act during traffic stops

State officials are trying to pass legislation that would require driving classes to teach new drivers how to act when pulled over by police.

Governments across the country have already enacted these changes to keep what should be routine traffic stops from escalating.

Currently, the Texas Driver's Handbook instructs students on what to do with their vehicle when they are pulled over. However, there is very little information regarding the driver's behavior.

"As a former law enforcement officer we try and encourage them to remain clam keep their hands where they are visible," Scot Wilson, owner of The Driving School of the Southwest, said.

Instructors said they try to get students familiar with these types of situations before they experience it on their own.

As traffic stops become more routine for drivers, they still remain a stressful part of the job for police officers.

"Traffic stops are probably the most dangerous thing a police officer does," officer Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department, said. "They walk up to a car not knowing if this person has warrants, if they've killed somebody or if they were just speeding on their way to work."

State officials hope the change to the way young drivers are taught will make these stops safer for both the students and police.

