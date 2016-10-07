Habitat for Humanity homeowner program to open

Amarillo's Habitat for Humanity is preparing to open up the application process for its Homeowners Program.

The application process only opens once a year, so if you would like to apply for now is your chance.

In order to receive an application you must first attend one of six informational meetings. During the meetings staff members will explain the homeowners program and answer any questions you may have.

Meeting Times:

Monday, Oct. 17

10 a.m., 6 p.m.

Habitat Office

2700 S. Wilson, Amarillo

Tuesday, Oct. 18

10 a.m., 6 p.m.

Habitat Office

2700 S. Wilson, Amarillo

Friday, Oct 21

9:30 a.m., 6 p.m.

Hillside Christian Church, Grand St. location

3508 NE 24 Avenue, Amarillo

