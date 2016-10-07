Habitat for Humanity homeowner program to open - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Habitat for Humanity homeowner program to open

Habitat for Humanity homeowner program to open

Source: KFDA NewsChannel 10 Source: KFDA NewsChannel 10
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo's Habitat for Humanity is preparing to open up the application process for its Homeowners Program.

The application process only opens once a year, so if you would like to apply for now is your chance.

In order to receive an application you must first attend one of six informational meetings. During the meetings staff members will explain the homeowners program and answer any questions you may have.

Meeting Times:

Monday, Oct. 17

  • 10 a.m., 6 p.m.
  • Habitat Office
  • 2700 S. Wilson, Amarillo

Tuesday, Oct. 18

  • 10 a.m., 6 p.m.
  • Habitat Office
  • 2700 S. Wilson, Amarillo

Friday, Oct 21

  • 9:30 a.m., 6 p.m.
  • Hillside Christian Church, Grand St. location
  • 3508 NE 24 Avenue, Amarillo

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly