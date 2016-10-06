Armstrong County Jail finishes recent renovations

Armstrong County Jail has received some TLC from the county after not being renovated for over 30 years.

State officials found eight major issues with the jail that compromised the safety of the guards and inmates.

After approximately $89,000 worth of renovations, the facility now meets the Texas Commission's jail standards.

Officials with the jail said the majority of the deficiencies were fire and security issues.

"We had to bring in a lot, we replaced kitchen appliances, smoke detectors, doors, cameras and locks," Armstrong County Sheriff Nathan Mckee, said. "Now we have all electronic locks, steel fire doors and an improved monitoring system."

One of the major improvements was the addition of an exit to the jail on the second floor. It feeds into a new fenced in area which can serve as a security buffer and a recreational area.

"Our first priority is the inmate's safety, if there is an emergency in the jail we now have a way to get them down," Chief Deputy Brandon Brown said. "Prior to that, there was no real way you could get people out."

With the upgrades, inmates are brought directly into the booking area and will no longer have access to the portion of the building where victims are questioned.

The next challenge for the jail is to meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

This requires handicap accessibility ramps along with extra space for people with wheelchairs.

