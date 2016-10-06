Walmart customers robbed at gunpoint overnight, police chase and catch suspects

Two teenagers are arrested after two separate robberies in Amarillo.

The APD says police were called to the Walmart near Interstate 27 and Georgia Street just after midnight Thursday after the customers were apparently robbed by two men near the entrance of the store.

Police identified the suspects as Xavier Solis, 19, and Zron Romero, 18. Both were arrested and booked into the Randall County jail.

Police say the men approached the customers and demanded money. The customers gave them their wallets and the suspects fled the scene.

Before the incident at Walmart, police say the same suspects demanded money from a man at 4205 South Austin St. They fired a warning shot into the air, so the man complied.

Police say they found the suspects driving near the home on Austin St. where the first robbery occurred. After a short chase, both men were arrested in the 400 block of Rusk St.

Solis was booked on an evading arrest charge and Romero was charged with aggravated robbery.

