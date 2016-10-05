Dog lovers invited to TPPS annual fundraiser party

One local woman's birthday party this weekend is going to the dogs - in a good way.

Kathy Milton decided for her birthday, instead of throwing a party for herself, she'd throw a party for the dogs she works with as a volunteer for the Texas Panhandle Pet Savers (TPPS).

"I turned 50 three years ago, and I decided to have a party for the dogs as a part of my volunteer work in the community," said Milton. "Instead of bringing gifts for me we, just decided to give gifts to the dogs, and it just took off from there."

The fundraiser party, held every October, raises thousands of dollars for the rescue group.

Now on it's third year, Milton hopes to double last year's amount and raise $7,000.

All of this money goes straight to the dogs, in the forms of food, toys, vet and grooming bills, and more.

"It's about the dogs," said Milton. "It's about being their voice as advocates for the dogs and saving lives. We've had really great response. We have so many great volunteers and so many donations and other folks in the community that are involved in dog rescue as well."

This is also TPPS's biggest adoption event of the year - 30 dogs and puppies will be there for anyone looking to adopt their own furry friend.

"We just want to put it out there to spay and neuter to advocate be the voices for the dogs," said Milton. "And you should always foster because it's very rewarding."

The party is this Saturday, October 8th, at John Stiff Memorial Park from noon to 5.

It's open to the public, and there will be lunch and baked goods for sale.

Monetary, toy and dog food donations are encouraged.

