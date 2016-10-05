Texas Secretary of State makes stop in Amarillo and Canyon

With the controversy surrounding voter IDs in Texas, Secretary of State Carlos Cascos spent some time in the panhandle today to answer questions.

Cascos visited Caprock High School and Randall County Commissioners court with one message....get out and vote, as more than half the population in Texas is registered to do so.

It's almost time to hit the polls. And Texas Secretary of State Carlos Cascos made a stop in Amarillo and Canyon today for his Vote Texas Tour, to give voters (and soon-to-be voters) some tips on what to expect.

"I think part of the challenge we have is engaging them and convincing them that it is important for them to register and then subsequently voting," says Cascos. "Once we get past that, I think they're on their way."

Identification you can present at the polls was a topic of discussion, as new voter ID laws will be implemented. This is all to ensure Texas voters can do so with ease.

"The purpose of inviting him here was just to give them that little bit of information that they can do it, and that they do have a place in the future and it's going to be a good future," says Potter County Elections Administrator Melynn Huntley.

Cascos and some of his staff have spent a year doing this kind of educating, and they will continue to up until the election on November 8th. His campaign been using methods like Facebook, Instagram, and even bilingual television ads to make sure every Texan will be well informed.

"The purpose is to get them into a voting ethic, a voting habit and hopefully that will transcend if their parents are not voters to get their parents to vote and other family members or friends to vote as well," says Cascos.

Nationwide in 2014, the number of youth voters was at an all time low, but with so many students showing interest asking questions at today's event, officials are optimistic about Texans voting this election.

For more information on the campaign and to have voting-related questions answered, visit http://www.votetexas.gov/

