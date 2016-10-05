Decommissioned police vehicles to patrol AISD campuses

The School District hopes the presence of these marked patrol cars and officers will lower crime and help make response times more efficient. (Source: KFDA)

The Amarillo Independent School District has entered an agreement with the City of Amarillo to lease decommissioned police vehicles to patrol school campuses.

The school district hopes the presence of marked patrol cars and officers will lower crime and help make response times more efficient.

For the next 10 years, Amarillo ISD will lease about four newly decommissioned vehicles each year.

Last year, the district leased four vehicles for about $79,000 and will lease four more this year at the same cost.

"Instead of taking brand new cars from the streets, we will recycle APD vehicles that have reached life expectancy and use them for campus patrolling," said Sgt. Jerome Godfrey, APD School Liaison Supervisor. "The districts are paying for an older car that are still in good condition."

Amarillo ISD will pay more than $800,000 for about 11 liaison officers and these patrol cars.

"We want our officers to talk to the kids, learn what they are up to, and build those relationships with them," said Godfrey. "We want them doing this while also looking for criminal activity or anything else that looks suspicious on campus."

This is a joint effort, where officers will work both for Amarillo and Canyon ISD.

Both school districts pay 75 percent of the liaison salaries and 25 percent will be paid by the Amarillo Police Department.

Officers will be patrolling all four Amarillo High Schools, including Randall High, each day.

They will rotate patrol days at both school district middle schools and will also respond to all elementary school emergency calls.

