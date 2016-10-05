Top O' Texas Career Expo returns to Canyon

Later today the annual Top O' Texas Career Expo will host over 15 hundred students from 28 Texas Panhandle area schools to give them a chance to talk to local businesses about careers they may be interested in after high school.

The event is coordinated by Panhandle Area Healthcare Education Center to help local high school students learn about the different careers and training options offered to them after graduation.

The expo gives the students a wide range of careers to look at. The goal is to show them that you need training after high school to get a job in your chosen career field. Coordinators say there is a chance the students change their mind about which field they choose, but this is all about helping the high schoolers learn about the career options out there.

"50 plus exhibitors are coming," says Tommy Sweat, Director of the Panhandle Area Healthcare Education Center. "Companies will talk about their industry and to bring the material to go over with the students what they have to offer and talk about if you want to work in this industry here is what it takes."

The Top O' Texas Career Expo introduces students to area colleges and trade schools, local and national businesses, and military recruiters.

"It's a good opportunity for both parties [Students and Businesses] to mix and mingle and learn about each other," says Sweat. "Because students need to know. Sometimes they get so caught up in school, school, school that they lose track that school is over in 4 years."

The event is taking place Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m to Noon at the First United Bank Center in Canyon.

