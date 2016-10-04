Wine and Dine: Food and drink businesses celebrate new starts

Reed Beverages and Tom and Jerry's Sport Bar and Grill are two locally owned businesses that are holding grand openings this month.

Reed Beverages is a beverage distribution company that opened their doors in 1952.

They are now moving from their old 28,000 square foot facility to a new $7.1 million building on 25th Avenue near Grand Street.

This facility will have 85 employees working in the 60,000 square foot building which distributes 285 alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Texas Panhandle.

"It's very exciting, Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle have been very good to our family and this facility is going to be able to hopefully give back through a reduction in energy," said Chris Reed, President Chief Executive Officer. "The whole entire building is LED, we are recycling 100 percent. We are going completely green with the building. So, it's things that we are able to give back to the community because the community has given to us so much."

Tom and Jerry's Sports Bar and Grill will be located on Polk Street inside the old Wild Card night club.

This bar and grill is about 80,000 square feet and has plans to hire 30 employees before opening.

Tom and Jerry's will feature a unique menu and will be open 11 a.m. until 2 in the morning, seven days a week.

"We are in the market here, where there is no low end property downtown and we want to be apart of that and hopefully bring up the values even more than what they already are," said General Manager Steven Sellers.

Reed Beverages will be holding their grand opening Oct. 6, and Tom and Jerry's is expected to hold their event the second week of October.

