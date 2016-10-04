Lunch Q&A with Reps. Four Price and John Smithee

Join state Reps. Four Price and John Smithee for lunch and a conversation moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.

The Texas Tribune, who is moderating the event, travels around the state hosting these question and answer sessions so constituents know what to expect in the upcoming 85th legislative session starting in January.

The lunch and conversation event gives residents in the district a chance to talk with their representatives about topics that are important to them individually and to our communities.

Both Representatives John Smithee and Four Price were asked to attend as legislators to discuss issues. The public is invited to attend so there can be question and answer sessions about the issues pressing the panhandle and the state.

"I think it is a great opportunity to discuss those issues in a group setting," says State Representative Four Price. "And have the conversation directly address whatever topics are important to those in attendance."

"There will be a lot of interest on our states budget and our states economy and how services will be delivered or possibly effected," says Representative Price." Generally speaking, I think higher and public education and issues surrounding both of those areas will be of specific interest."

This event will be held in the Bud Joyner Auditorium, located at the Amarillo College Downtown Campus Oct.4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and includes a light lunch.

