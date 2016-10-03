Woman pleads guilty to abandoning baby in dumpster

Shonnie Smalley has pleaded guilty to leaving her newborn in a dumpster.

In July 2014, the Dalhart Police Department found the baby and estimated 'Baby Brooks' had been in the garbage bin for approximately 4-5 hours before being rescued.

Smalley originally faced charges of 1st degree injury to a child causing serious bodily harm, done knowingly.

On Oct. 3, she pleaded guilty to injury of a child causing serious harm by reckless conduct.

Despite the similar language between the two offenses, Smalley's sentence will be much different.

Under the initial charges Smalley could have faced 5 years to life in prison and a fine up to $10,000. Now her sentence will range from 2 to 20 years with the option of parole and a fine of $10,000.

By pleading guilty, Smalley opted out of a jury trial and will face a sentencing hearing that is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Moore County Courthouse.

The judge has ordered a pre-sentence investigation report which provides additional background information on the defendant.

Baby Brooks did recover and has since been placed with Texas Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.