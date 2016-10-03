Car collectors in for big treat at Assiter Auction



More than 150 collector cars will be on display this weekend and headed to auction as lead auctioneer, Spanky Assiter fires up the crowd.

The Amarillo Collector Car Auction takes place October 8th at the Rex Baxter Building on the Amarillo Tri-State Fairgrounds. The auctioneers will team up with Vintage Autohaus & Imports of Amarillo.

Corvettes, Mustangs, collector pick-ups and other beauties will be on site. The deadline to get in on the event is Tuesday, October 4th, however you can start online bidding right now at assiter.com.

The Amarillo auction costs $25 for bidders, a fee that will be waived for those who bring a bank letter of guarantee. General admission is $10, free for those 12 and younger attending with an adult. The auction will begin at 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds and will be webcast as well.

The auction is accepting consignments through October 4.

For more information about the Amarillo sale, visit the auction website.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.