Students honor and celebrate local first responders

"We care for them and their safety and I feel like we are a little more approachable to them during this event," DPS Sergeant Jason Musick / Source: KFDA

All week students learned about the different types of first responders, their roles and the risks they take every day / Source: KFDA

Throughout the event students had the chance to ask responders questions and of course, tell them thank you / Source: KFDA

Students have also been raising pennies to donate to the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle / Source: KFDA

To show their appreciation for first responders, Gene Howe Elementary hosted a special celebration.

All week students learned about the different types of first responders, their roles and the risks they take every day.

Local paramedics, firefighters, state troopers and police officers attended the event.

They were able to interacted with students and give them a tour of their rescue vehicles.

"It let's them see us face to face and talk to us and know that were people just like they are," DPS Sergeant Jason Musick said. "We care for them and their safety and I feel like we are a little more approachable to them during this event."

School officials said this is the first time the school has held an event like this.

They came up with the idea after Officer Justin Scherlen's death and the 15th anniversary of 9/11.

Students have also been raising pennies to donate to the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle.

In total, the students have raised $691.18 to help the families of first responders.

"To see the recognition and the appreciation for our firsts responders start at such a young age is priceless," Suzanne Talley, vice president fo the 100 Club said. "To be able to receive a check today for almost 700 dollars from these kids says they stand behind our first responders its just amazing to be apart of."

Throughout the event students had the chance to ask responders questions and of course, tell them thank you.

"The kids that have parents who are first responders, they know their parents put themselves in the line each and every day, but those that don't they don't really realize the extent that these people go to to protect us and to help us," Principal Nicole Johnston said. "We wanted to do something that really showcased that for the students and this celebration does that."

Gene Howe Elementary plans to host a celebration for local first responders again next year.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.