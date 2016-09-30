Amarillo firefighters bring ID cards to local children

The Amarillo Professional Firefighters Association has partnered up with the National Child ID Program, to give children in our area free identification kits.

This is the first time the project has been seen in Amarillo and there are plans to provide over 17,000 ID kits to kindergarten through second grade students.

"We are proud both Amarillo and Canyon accepted these gifts because of the safety of our children," Dana West, AISD Superintendent, said. "We hope that no one ever has to use these kits, but the safety and the peace of mind that it provides for parents makes both Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District very happy."

Amarillo Professional Firefighters will present nearly 8,000 kits to Amarillo ISD and 5,200 to Canyon ISD.

Parents can expect their children to bring home these kits as early as next week.

Once they are distributed, other schools in the Texas Panhandle will also receive them.

The kit includes an ink-less fingerprint card, a DNA collection swab, and a cut-out wallet card.

"With science being able to identify DNA it's really [amazing]," Jacob Oehlert, APFFA 1st Vice President, said. "It really just looks like a small envelope with nothing in it but really, it has everything you need."

Regardless of how long parents or guardians have these kits, they will be able to give them to law enforcement if their child ever goes missing.

Firefighters raised over $25,000 for this year's kits and they hope to make it an annual tradition.

"We are going to try raise enough money for kits next year too," said Oehlert. "Maybe we will donate them to kindergarten children or even first graders. Our goal is to provide it for each class starting school."

Those interested in the identification program or those wanting to make a donation can visit the National Child Identification Program website.

