Comedian and superstar Carlos Mencia brings fun to the Amarillo stage

One of America's funniest men, Carlos Mencia is back in Amarillo Friday to bring an "extra special" performance.

He's a comic legend and star of several TV shows, one of which is his own hit show, Mind of Mencia and is still seen in syndication.

The show is hosted by Mike G and will feature two openers as well.

Doors open at 7:00 tonight for an 8 o'clock showtime in the Amarillo Civic Center Coliseum. Entrance 12 will be the closest doors to the event.

Tickets are available at panhandletickets.com or you can call 378-3096 for more information.

