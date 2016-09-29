Cyclist going for world record stops in Amarillo

One woman aiming to break a cross-country cycling world record on Route 66 has made a stop in Amarillo.

Danielle Girando is a cyclists who is determined to ride through more than 200 cities in 43 days.

Girando began her journey in Chicago on Sept. 18 and is now 11 days into her trip.

Sept. 17 was her longest stretch of over 100 miles from Elk City to Amarillo and she will continue on Route 66 for another 1,088 miles.

"This project is actually four years in the making, so doing something like this isn't something that you take lightly," Girando said. "There's a lot of physical training that goes into it. There's a lot of emotional and mental training too. One of the hardest things about Historic Route 66, is the punishment that you take psychologically."

While cycling Route 66, Girando is also hoping to raise awareness along with funds for childhood obesity and bullying, which is something that she advocates for after she struggled with her weight.

At her heaviest, she weighed close to 400 pounds and cycling helped her tackle weight loss.

"Kids are being hurt by child obesity and bullying," said Girando. "I understand that fact first hand. It comes down to education and behavioral patterns and it comes down to the education of parents to help stop this problem."

This ride was expected to be completed last year, but during her first attempt she suffered an accident.

Since first responders were so kind to her, she now is making it an effort to also dedicated the ride to them.

"When we learned what the cause was, we very much supported that," Larry Davis, Captain of the Amarillo Fire Department, said. "She dedicated this ride to first responders as well and that's fantastic. Plus, we are proud to be apart of her going for a world record."

Girando will leave Amarillo early Sept. 30 and continue on Route 66 until she reaches Los Angeles.

Those interested in donating to stop childhood obesity and bullying or following Girando's journey can visit her website .

