APD investigates stabbing after victim shows up at local hospital

Amarillo Police are investigating a stabbing and searching for the suspect who apparently knew her victim.
BSA officials called police when a 54 year old man came into the hospital with stab wounds Wednesday.
The stabbing took place in the 900 block of South Eastern street when the suspect came into the man's home uninvited. She then started a fight with a woman who was there and pulled a knife on the homeowner.
Officers say they know the name of the woman they are looking for but have not located her as of yet.
The homeowner is expected to have a full recovery.
