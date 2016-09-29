'Senior Fall Festival' brings good health and fun

Amarillo area senior citizens are staying healthy today while having some fun at the 'Senior Fall Festival'.

Today's gathering is in the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room and is free to the public. Starting at 9:00 Thursday morning folks can get flu shots, and immunizations. Lab work will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon although fasting is required.

Games, prizes and educational materials will be on hand at the event until 1:00 this afternoon.

Certain restrictions apply and fees will be charged in some instances.

Multiple sponsors are partnering with the Senior Ambassador Coalition to bring the festival to seniors in the area.

