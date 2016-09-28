Two medical providers are expanding in Amarillo

Neighbors Emergency Center is constructing their second location in Amarillo on South Georgia Street. (Source: KFDA)

The Neighbors Emergency Center and Regence Health Network have both announced the construction of two new facilities.

Each facility will be located in South Amarillo in efforts to provide more accessible medical assistance.

"It seems like the medical facilities in Amarillo are bunched over on the west side of town, toward the hospitals or in the southwest area and there's a need to have medical facilities in other parts of town," said Donald Hubbard M.D., Medical Director for Neighbors EC.

Neighbors Emergency Center is constructing their second location in Amarillo at 4121 S. Georgia St., which will be 8,048 square feet.

This over $1 million project will hold 7 exam rooms including one pediatric exam room and there will be on-sight screening for x-rays and ultrasounds.

To avoid sending patients away for tests the emergency center will also have laboratories

"We are not an urgent care facility," said Hubbard. "We are an emergency room and in the state of Texas. An emergency room needs several things. One, is to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Two, you have to have a full lab and a full x-ray suite. Three, you have to have a physician on staff in the the building at all times."

Regence Health Network held a groundbreaking Sept. 28 for their 27,000 square foot clinic located off Ross and South Osage Street.

This $7 million project will be their third location in Amarillo that will have 65 full-time medical, dental and administrative staff.

"This will be a multiple purpose interdisciplinary medical clinic," said Rick Love, RHN Chief Executive Officer. "We will have 47 pediatric, adult and family medicine exam rooms and we will have rooms for behavioral health services and practice dental. We will also have a conference and training center for employees and for the community."

Both of these new medical facilities are expected to be complete in February of 2017 and will not turn down a patient regardless of their health insurance status.

