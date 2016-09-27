Fired APD officer wants job back

Bravo is hoping to be reinstated as an Amarillo police officer at the end of the hearing (Source: KFDA)

Representation for the Amarillo Police Department and Saulo Bravo during the first day of Bravo's grievance hearing (Source: KFDA)

Former APD Officer Saulo Bravo and his attorney during the first day of his grievance hearing (Source: KFDA)

A former Amarillo police officer is fighting to get his job back after being fired from the department 2 years ago.

In August of 2014, former Officer Saulo Bravo and another officer were checking on possible criminal activity back while not in uniform and in an unmarked car.

The resident fired shots at both officers, and Bravo was accused of destroying a supplement to the police report that followed, and changing the report itself.

He was indicted in September 2014 on charges of tampering with evidence and tampering with a government record.

Bravo was also terminated from his position for what the APD described as untruthfulness.

While those criminal charges were eventually dropped, he was never reinstated as an officer.

Bravo has now filed a grievance with the hopes of getting his job back.

His attorney is hoping to convince the judge that these tampering claims were unsubstantiated, and that there were no grounds for termination.

The current grievance hearing is a binding arbitration.

This means if by the end of the hearing the city decides not to give Bravo his job back, the case is closed.

He would not be able to file another grievance.

The hearing is scheduled to continue through Friday, September 30th.

At that time a decision on Bravo's grievance will be made.

NewsChannel 10 will update you when an outcome is determined.

