Amarillo gets a 'Passport to Adventure' with Disney this weekend

Disney on Ice will be in Amarillo this weekend presenting "Passport to Adventure" while celebrating Disney's most memorable tales and favorite characters on ice.

Three lucky winners who registered to win big with NewsChannel 10's Early Show are now taking home a Family 4 Pack of tickets and a bag of Disney goodies. Those winners are Sabrina Brown, Jeffery Martinez and Gloria Silva.

However, there's still time to get your tickets. The event is this weekend, September 29th through October 2nd at the Civic Center Coliseum.

Showtimes are Thursday & Friday at 7:00 p.m. Saturday there are three different performances at 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. While Sunday provides two shows at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $20 to $45. You can find more information at panhandletickets.com or by calling 378-3096.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.