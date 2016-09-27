Police investigate double shooting in Shamrock

Authorities say a man linked to the shooting of two people in Shamrock late Monday evening is now in police custody.

The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office says Anthony Luna turned himself in to authorities Tuesday, ending a brief search that began when Luna supposedly fled the home where a man and woman had been shot.

The victims, whose identities have yet to be released, are reportedly in stable condition.

Authorities were sent to a home in the 600 block of North Wall Street in Shamrock around 8 p.m. following a distress call. Police believe Luna left the home in a white, four-door car.

