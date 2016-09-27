I-40/I-27 Interchange construction may cause delays on your commute

Road construction for the direct connect project at the I-40/I-27 Interchange might cause you some delays on your commute to work or school this morning.

Crews are working on the direct connect project at the interchange eastbound I-40 connecting to southbound I-27. It will be closed through rush hour this morning.

I-40 traffic wanting to access southbound I-27 will be detoured north around the work zone into downtown Amarillo to reconnect with I-27.

Crews will also close the southbound I-27 frontage road adjacent to the direct connector during this time.

The closure will allow crews to pour the concrete bridge deck on the new interchange direct connector.

There will be signs marking the detour this morning. Leave yourself more time to get to work or school.

TxDOT officials remind drivers to slow down in work zones. The road is expected to reopen around 9:00 a.m. this morning

