Fritch city government remains vague about reasons for firing city manager

Dozens of Fritch residents attended Monday evening's city council meeting to learn why former city manager Steve McKay was let go last week.

Even after Monday's meeting was adjourned, the crowd remained seated waiting for an explanation that never came.

The Fritch city government remains very vague about why McKay was fired suddenly at last week's city council meeting.

McKay previously told NewsChannel 10 he did not know why he was being let go , and those involved in the decision will not reveal a lot of information.

"We're really appreciative of the time Mr. McKay spent with us, and he did a good job for the city while he was here," said Mayor Kelly Henderson. "It was just at this time the council elected it would be in the best interest for the city of Fritch and those we serve to part ways with Mr. McKay."

That was the announcement made to the couple dozen Fritch residents who came out to learn more, followed by this statement, some of the only new information revealed:

"There is no pending ethical issues involved in this, it was simply a job performance."

But no details were given about his job performance.

NewsChannel 10 asked, "did McKay not fix some of the issues you were hoping to see changed?"

"He did fix a lot of things we were looking to," said Henderson. For example, "the city of Fritch currently is completely caught up on all our past due debt."

Council member Dwight Kirksey will fill in as temporary interim city manager while the council works with the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission to find someone to take McKay's place.

"What kind of direction do you see Fritch going in that McKay is not part of the picture?" NewsChannel 10 asked Henderson.

"Just a positive direction, that's really all we can ask for is to keep improving as a city."

Taking what the city council members say at face value, it seems residents who want to know what really happened to their city manager may never get the answers they are looking for.

